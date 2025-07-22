Georgia has gone to considerable lengths to add more firepower to its passing offense this offseason.

Yet ESPN’s Bill Connelly is still skeptical if Georgia has enough to really best some of the elite teams Georgia will face in the upcoming season.

In an article for ESPN, Connelly outlined three major concerns for Georgia entering the 2025 season. If those concerns are alleviated, Georgia is more than capable of winning a title.

One of those is tied to Gunner Stockton, who is likely to step in as the team’s starting quarterback. Another comes with turnover on the line of scrimmage.

But the third concern comes from whether or not the Bulldogs have enough difference-makers at wide receiver.

“Veterans Dillon Bell, London Humphreys and Colbie Young are back, and 6-5 Texas A&M transfer Noah Thomas is a potential big-play target,” Connelly wrote. “But the flashiest new player is Zachariah Branch, a former USC blue-chipper who drew attention as a freshman return man in 2023. However, he produced only 823 receiving yards and three scores in two seasons. Can he or anyone else punish good secondaries?”

Georgia led the country in drops a season ago, making things even more difficult for an offense that also struggled to run the football. That put a ton of the shoulders of quarterback Carson Beck, who is now at Miami.

Stockton has spent considerable time this offseason working with his wide receivers.

If this offense is going to be the best version of itself, they’ll have to all be on the same page.

“I think going through spring was a big deal and just having that time because it was about a month straight of work and practice, just getting a lot of banked reps,” Stockton said at SEC Media Days last week. “And having this offseason, throwing 7-on-7 and working out almost every day and spending a lot of time together has helped a lot.”

Bell and Humphreys had statistically strong showings at Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage. Thomas and Branch both impressed teammates during spring practice with how quickly they acclimated to life in Athens.

Thomas led Texas A&M in receiving a season ago and gives Georgia an outside target it did not have for much of last season.

Branch brings a speed element that should allow him to stretch opposing defenses. His lone reception in the spring game was a 36-yard connection with Stockton.

“When you’re coming in as a transfer you’re not really gonna be the most comfortable with the team when you first get there,” cornerback Daylen Everette said. “But like over time, like, you can see that they’re starting to get more comfortable with us.”

Stockton does have one of the best tight end rooms in the country to work with, as Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie will both be key contributors for the offense this year.

But the wide receivers must be more productive than they were a season ago. Otherwise, it is hard to see Georgia advancing any farther in the College Football Playoff.