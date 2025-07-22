Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2499 (July 22, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about the aspect that makes Kirby Smart ahead of the curve.

Georgia Football Podcast: An examination of one or Kirby Smart’s best leadership traits

Beginning of the show: I discuss how the impact of Georgia’s transfers has come into the spotlight and why Kirby Smart seems to be ahead of the curb.

22-minute mark: A look at the amount of draft picks you must have to win the SEC

24-minute mark: DawgNation Insider Connor Riley joins the show.

43-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including the Tennessee rumors that Kirk Herbstreit is addressing.

45-minute mark: Jake Fromm joins the show

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.