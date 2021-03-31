DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, live streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions in regard to the topic of the strongest position group on the 2021 Georgia roster.

DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.

The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quick Kirby Smart hanging up on a famous Bulldog on a FaceTime call.

The latest “Cover 4” question is:

What is now the best position group (impact players + depth) on the Georgia football team?

Brandon Adams: Linebackers

The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “This is perhaps a bit of a cheat given the inside and outside linebackers can be separated. However, there’s no doubt that between Nolan Smith, Adam Anderson and Nakobe Dean, there’s a number of possible breakout players that could emerge this season .”

Mike Griffith: Defensive line

The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “ “This defensive line is as strong as any in the SEC, with Jordan Davis returning for another season to anchor the interior line alongside Devonte Wyatt Jalen Carter and Julian Rochester are strong rotation players, and Warren Brinson is coming on. Travon Walker is a rising star at the defensive end spot and when Nolan Smith lines up on the other edge, quarterbacks will take note.

Connor Riley: Defensive line

The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “ This group already has a legitimate star in Jordan Davis. It’s got seasoned-contributors in Julian Rochester and Devonte Wyatt. Travon Walker and Jalen Carter seem poised for greater things in larger roles. Add in a host of young players and this group has both high-end talent and depth .”

Jeff Sentell: Defensive line

The Intel here: “I did try to seek some variance for this discussion. But there really is only one answer . Especially after the attrition at WR of late. That’s the D-line led by assistant coach Travion Scott. When charting the best 15 Bulldogs right now and projecting the best 15 by October, there will be four defensive linemen on both lists. At least.”

