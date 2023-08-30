ATHENS — Tray Scott has become one of the most decorated defensive line coaches in the country. He’s seen four players he coached go in the first round of the last two NFL draft and has Georgia’s defensive line once again brimming with talent.

The head coach of Georgia’s Week 1 opponent isn’t all that surprised to see Scott’s success. Jason Simpson, head coach of UT-Martin, gave Scott his first on-field coaching job back in 2013.

“The guy is a tireless recruiter and he’s great at it and he gets a lot of recognition for that, but if you look at the evaluation of players at his position at Georgia, they’re developed and they’re coached and he did the same thing here,” Simpson said. “I’m very proud that Tray worked here with us. I still consider him a friend. We talk, and I think the world of him.”

Scott spent two seasons working with Simpson at UT-Martin before becoming North Carolina’s defensive line coach. He spent two seasons there before getting hired at Ole Miss in January of 2017. But he wouldn’t make it into the season with the Rebels, as he ultimately landed at Georgia later in that same offseason.