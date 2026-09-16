It’s amazing how much new uniforms can make a bad game feel like a big one for a recruit.

On this episode of DawgNation’s recruiting show Before The Hedges, our insider Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell catch up with the long list of 5-star recruits who came out to see Georgia’s white out.

We will discuss why 5-star DL DJ Jacobs was there and if it changes UGA’s chances. We will also get the thoughts from 5-star DB Casey Barner and 5-star WR Madoxx Davis.

Later, now that SEC is about to start we look at the freshman who we think will make the biggest impact for the Dawgs. It’s clear Zykie Helton will play a big role, but what about guys like Craig Dandridge, PJ Dean and Tyriq Green?

Then, it’s Mansell’s Details: The top UGA commit highlights of the week featuring our Dawg of the Week 5-star RB Kemon Spell rushed for nearly 300 yards in a loss. Hear, why he’s still upbeat and why he’s lighting up when thinking about Georgia.

And we have some new names to discuss in our 2027 top targets. Why a couple of 4-star defensive lineman are on the board.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31.

And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7. To be the first to know when tickets on go sale click this link live.ajc.com/dawgnation2026/dnstd_daily