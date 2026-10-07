ATHENS — The Southeastern Conference is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias’ movement toward the Gulf Coast.

The SEC and the University of Alabama have issued statements on the status of Georgia’s game at Alabama, which is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

The SEC’s statement acknowledge the threat to Tuscaloosa, which is located approximately 173 mlles north of the coastline.

“Like we do every week at this time, we’re keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather.”

The University of of Alabama issued the following statement on Tuesday night:

“Alabama athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia,” the statement said.

“At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed.”

UGA issued the following statement on Wednesday:

“The University of Georgia remains in contact with officials from the Southeastern Conference and the University of Alabama regarding this weekend’s potential weather forecast.”

Tropical Storm Isaias was in the southwestern Gulf Wednesday morning and WALA-Mobile is reporting it is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane on Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is forecasting the system to turn toward the northern Gulf Coast on Friday, with impacts potentially beginning on Thursday night.

The weather is expected to to change dramatically in Alabama on Friday as increasing winds and tropical moisture spread across the coast wit tropical-storm-force winds possible along with heavy rain.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 25 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf coast.

Reports indicate Tropic Storm Isaias could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain, damaging wind gusts and a chance of isolated tornadoes to metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend.