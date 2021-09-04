David Pollack: Georgia offense vs. Clemson defense breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia football Hall of Fame David Pollack says the Bulldogs might have to get back to the “roots” of the offense with a handful of their top weapons out for the Saturday night clash with Clemson. “We were going to go with Darnell Washington, and we were going to go with George Pickens, and we were going to go with Arik Gilbert,” Pollack said, citing the injured tight end, go-to receiver and transfer from LSU. “Those guys ain’t there, so I think you’ve got to get a little bit back to the roots of what you are.” The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs play No. 3-ranked Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Pollack believes the run game will be a factor, and while he said Zamir White would “have to lay the physicality and be the hammer in the backfield,” the Bulldogs have also seen second-year back Kendall Milton have a strong offseason. RELATED: Kirby Smart shares his key to game, dangers of Clemson defense Senior tailback James Cook is one of three game captains for Georgia, along with JT Daniels and Nakobe Dean. Cook is expected to start, as UGA might still have a pass-first approach against the Tigers’ formidable front.

Pollack is hoping for big plays at receiver from speed merchants Arian Smith and Jermaine Burton, who ran 40-yard dash times this summer of 4.23 seconds and 4.43 seconds, respectively. “Arian Smith, by the way, 10.1-(second) 100-meter. ... I mean, my gosh, you talk about just blow-by-you speed,” Pollack said on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday. “I think Jermaine Burton is the weapon. He can go up and get the ball. He can make plays. I think he’s their go-to receiver this season on the outside. RELATED: Daniels can’t do it alone, North Carolina-V-Tech game serves up reminder