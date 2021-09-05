Georgia football pass catcher issues very apparent in Clemson win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A quick look at the Georgia box score can help explain why the offense struggled so mightly against the Clemson Tigers. Many of Georgia’s top pass catchers were either limited or absent altogether. That story should sound pretty familiar to those following Georgia, as it had been the case for the Bulldogs all August. Injuries were a constant factor throughout fall camp.

“I can’t make excuses,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve had parts of our whole offense available all camp but never everybody.” George Pickens tore his ACL in March. Dominick Blaylock was able to travel and dress for the game but he’s still not fully cleared to play. Darnell Washington didn’t play due to a foot injury that had him on the sideline in a walking boot. Arik Gilbert was not with the team either after taking a leave from the team for personal reasons. But even some of the Georgia pass catchers that were able to play weren’t their usual selves. Jermaine Burton picked up a sprained ankle on the first day of fall camp and missed two weeks of camp. He had just two catches for 11 yards.

John FitzPatrick was battling a foot injury and Smart wasn’t even sure if he’d be able to play this week. He had one catch for zero yards. Kearis Jackson didn’t even play an offensive snap, as he’s still recovering from offseason knee surgery. “We didn’t know if Kearis was going to go or not,” Smart said. “Kearis is just not himself yet.”

Georgia’s leading receiver was freshman Brock Bowers. He had six catches for 43 yards. No other receiver had more than two receptions. There were a handful of times on Saturday when Georgia had three freshman wide receivers in the formation. Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Adonai Mitchell, Justin Robinson and Arian Smith all played, but they never seemed to make a significant impact. “When you add all that up, there’s just a lot of parts missing,” Smart said. “But I’m not using that as a crutch or excuse. We got good players out there.” Smart and JT Daniels were quick to credit the Clemson defense for how they schemed up the Bulldogs. Coming into the game, Smart thought Clemson would play a lot of press-man coverage and dare the young receivers to beat them deep. Instead, the Tigers came out and played a lot of soft zone coverage. “They didn’t give us a lot of shots,” Smart said. “I’m interested in watching the tape to see how they controlled the run game as well as they did.”