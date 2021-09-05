Instant observations from Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirby Smart has talked a lot about havoc, and Saturday night his Georgia Bulldogs put that concept into action. Georgia sacked Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times en route to the 10-3 win at Bank of America Stadium in a battle of top-five ranked teams. The Bulldogs have also led the nation in rush defense each of the past two seasons, and they got off to a good start in 2021, holding the Tigers to 2 yards rushing on 23 carries.

But it was White’s bullish 10-yard run with 1:44 that most fans will remember, as it came on third-and-2 at the Clemson 36, essentially sealing the game. White led all rushers with 13 carries for 74 yards. Receivers lacking: Georgia knew it was lacking at the receiving position entering the game with receivers George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Arik Gilbert ruled out, along with tight end Darnell Washington.