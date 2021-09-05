10
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates a sack during the Bulldogs game against Clemson on Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C.
Instant observations from Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson

@mikegriffith32
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirby Smart has talked a lot about havoc, and Saturday night his Georgia Bulldogs put that concept into action.

Georgia sacked Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times en route to the 10-3 win at Bank of America Stadium in a battle of top-five ranked teams.

The Bulldogs have also led the nation in rush defense each of the past two seasons, and they got off to a good start in 2021, holding the Tigers to 2 yards rushing on 23 carries.

But it was White’s bullish 10-yard run with 1:44 that most fans will remember, as it came on third-and-2 at the Clemson 36, essentially sealing the game.

White led all rushers with 13 carries for 74 yards.

Receivers lacking: Georgia knew it was lacking at the receiving position entering the game with receivers George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Arik Gilbert ruled out, along with tight end Darnell Washington.

But then Kearis Jackson didn’t play slot receiver (although he returned punts), leaving Jeremaine Burton as the only returning receiver with more than 10 catches last season.

Jackson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last summer and missed the first scrimmage, returning with a brace on his knee that he’s still wearing.

None of the UGA receivers had more than two catches.

Costly penalty: Perhaps the most costly penalty in the game occurred late in the first quarter, when a Justin Shaffer holding penalty negated a pass interference on Clemson that would have given Georgia a first-and-goal at the 1.

Instead, Georgia settled for a field goal try that Jack Podlesny missed tom 36 yards on the second play of the second quarter.

First-timers: Georgia had seven first-time starters: WR Ladd McConkey, TE Brock Bowers, OG Tate Ratledge, OC Sedrick van Prann, DE Travon Walker, CB Ameer Speed and CB Derion Kendrick.