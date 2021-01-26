UGA fans rally to support Kelee Ringo’s mother in fight against cancer

UGA fans are continuing to show an overwhelming amount of public support for Tralee Hale in her battle against breast cancer.

Earlier this week, Hale and her son – UGA defensive back Kelee Ringo – recorded a short video to thank the Bulldog fans for their kind and emphatic words across social media.

Only a few days earlier, Hale got the devastating news after surgery that she would have to undergo six more months of chemotherapy for breast cancer.

“I was sitting here talking to him about all positive and loving responses I got … after I received that terrible news last week,” Hale said in the video. “I just wanted to reach out and say thank you again for all of those messages. I actually do read them, and I’m so thankful for them.

“Kelee and I don’t come from a very large family. That’s why we are all the more thankful to be from the UGA family.”

Hale was originally diagnosed with cancer in last June, according to a GoFundMe page in her name. That account has raised more than $40,000 to help with family’s medical expenses.

Her son was the star signee out of UGA’s 2020 recruiting class. He was the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect out of high school in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ringo did not play in any UGA games this past season after undergoing shoulder surgery.