Georgia officials respond to vague allegation of pending NCAA investigation, ‘sloppy recruiting’

ATHENS — University of Georgia officials said Friday that to their knowledge, there’s no validity to claims made Friday suggesting the Bulldogs’ football program could be facing any sort of NCAA investigation.

National radio host Dan Patrick didn’t raise any eyebrows on Friday when he said the ongoing investigation into the Tennessee football program will get serious.

But when Patrick randomly suggested Georgia could be next, per a Tweet from his show’s producer, ears perked up.

“I was told Georgia got sloppy in recruiting,” Patrick said.

— Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) January 8, 2021

It was a surprising assertion, considering there haven’t been any other reports of that nature.

UGA, just two days into the appointment of new athletic director Josh Brooks, did not sit idle as the vague allegation spread quickly on social media.

Per a school statement released to DawgNation on Friday night:

“While we do not comment on alleged NCAA investigations at other institutions, we have no information to suggest there is any validity to the reports relating to our football program.”

Tennessee’s potential NCAA compliance issues within its football program have been well documented.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the Vols’ program was not extended contracts or hiring while an investigation takes place into possible recruiting violations.

Tennessee hired attorneys Mike Glazier and Kyle Skillman — known for their work related to previous NCAA cases — earlier this week to assist in the school’s investigation into the football program, per the Knoxville News-Sentinel.

“We take seriously our institutional commitment to NCAA compliance, and are reviewing regulatory issues that have been brought to our attention,” university spokeswoman Tyra Haag said in a statement Monday to Knox News.

“As part of that process, we are currently working with attorneys Kyle Skillman and Michael Glazier with Bond, Schoeneck & King. We will provide additional information when it’s appropriate.”