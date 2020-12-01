Vanderbilt announces kicker Sarah Fuller will travel for game against Georgia football

It looks like Sarah Fuller will be teeing it up between the Sanford Stadium hedges on Saturday for the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Fuller became the first female player to play in a Power 5 game when she made her debut for Vanderbilt last week against Missouri. Fuller didn’t have a chance to kick a field goal for Vanderbilt as the Commodores were shut out.

But Fuller perfectly executed her lone kickoff attempt for a squib kick. For her performance, Fuller was named the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.

On Tuesday, interim head coach Todd Fitch announced that Fuller is the kicker for Vanderbilt this weekend and that she will make the trip to Georgia. Fuller was also the only kicker on Vanderbilt’s depth chart, though Fitch left open the possibility of bringing in other kickers.

Multiple Georgia players were asked about Fuller and her accomplishments on Monday.

“I thought it was awesome, it was a huge milestone in college football,” Georgia tight end Tre’ McKitty said. “To have a female play in a college football game it created a lot of buzz and I think it’s for the better.”

Defensive lineman Travon Walker offered similar sentiments to that of McKitty.

“That’s major,” Walker said. “Big salutes to her for being able to step out of that, I guess you could say, a girl’s shoes and come out on the football field and make a play.”

Fuller is also Vanderbilt’s starting goalkeeper for the soccer team and started all four games for the Commodores during the SEC Tournament, which Vanderbilt won. She is a senior from Wylie, Texas.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart recognized the importance of what Fuller did when he spoke on Monday and the impact it will have on young women going forward.

“When you see a young woman, like Sarah, do what she did Saturday, so many hopes and dreams of many young girls hang on that,” Smart said.

Smart’s wife, Mary Beth, was a basketball player in her time at Georgia. Smart also has a daughter who he said is very much into sports, specifically basketball.

The Georgia head football coach added that representation in sports is important, especially for the younger generation.

“I have a daughter that absolutely loves sports and loves basketball because her mom played basketball,” Smart said. And she got that opportunity because of people like Teresa Edwards and all of the people who came out and played basketball for so long and made it okay to compete hard, to sweat, to dive, to be physical, to be aggressive, to be competitors. I think Sarah carries on that tradition- the way she goes about things and what she’s not afraid to do. ”

“You know, not worried about what somebody is going to say. If she has a chance to help the team or contribute, then by all means, go do it.”

Georgia and Vanderbilt will have a 4 p.m. ET start and the game will air on the SEC Network.

