Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time, TV network announced for Week 14 game

Georgia’s final home game of the season will be against Vanderbilt on Dec. 5. The SEC announced a game time and television network for the week 14 game for Georgia, as the SEC Network will air the game and it will start at 4 p.m..

The Bulldogs have not lost to Vanderbilt since 2016. The two teams met in the first game of the 2019 season, with Georgia winning 30-6.

Georgia is coming off a 45-16 win over South Carolina, its biggest win of the season. Vanderbilt conversely, just suffered its worst loss of the season as it fell 41-0 against Missouri.

The 29-point win was the biggest of the season for the Bulldogs. After the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw from his team, as the Bulldogs ran for a season-high 332 yards against the Gamecocks.

“I can sit here and tell you that we played a complete game — defense, special teams, offense, overall — but I also know that a lot of that comes from our kids growing up and them having some guys out,” Smart said. “Look, we’ve got guys out, too. We’ve got some guys who weren’t able to make the trip for the first time because we had some issues. So we’re all going through it.”

Vanderbilt is 0-8 on the season while Georgia enters the game with a 6-2 record. The Bulldogs must win each of their final two games and have Florida lose to Tennessee and LSU in its next two games in order for Georgia to make it back to the SEC championship game.

Vanderbilt also fired head coach Derek Mason on Sunday. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim head coach.

The game against Vanderbilt will be Georgia’s final home game of the regular season. Georgia had its game against Missouri postponed but a make-up date for the game has not yet been announced. Georgia will visit Missouri if the two teams are to play this season. The SEC has made it clear it would like for its teams to get in all 10 games this season.

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Network: SEC Network

Location: Athens, Ga.

Date: Dec. 5

