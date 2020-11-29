Georgia football opens as mammoth favorite over struggling Vanderbilt

ATHENS — Georgia football is a gigantic favorite over Vanderbilt in next Saturday’s game in Sanford Stadium, per VegasInsider.com.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (6-2) are a 35-point favorite over the winless 0-8 Commodores, who just fired Derek Mason and have elevated offensive coordinator Todd Finch to interim head coaching duties.

It was just last season that Mason was commenting on his close friendship with Kirby Smart, who he said is ‘like a brother’ to him.

Georgia is coming off a 45-16 win over South Carolina last Saturday, while Vanderbilt dropped a 41-0 road game at Missouri.

The Bulldogs look to finish the season strong with new quarterback JT Daniels, who’s 38-of-54 passing for 540 yards with 6 touchdowns and an interception in his two games.

More to come 🐶 pic.twitter.com/YpwQ3XPlBC — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) November 29, 2020

“He did a good job, he took the things that the defense gave to him,” Smart said. “He made some good throws. He understands protections. He knows what coverage they’re in. He did what we asked him to do.”

The Georgia run game also executed, taking advantage of a depleted South Carolina defense that was down to two starters by the end of the game on account of injuries, opt outs and COVID-19.

The Bulldogs rushed for a season-high 332 yards with four rushing touchdowns — the most since a 323-yard effort in the 2019 season-opening game at Vanderbilt.

This will mark the second straight week Georgia has faced an interim head coach and a freshman quarterback.

South Carolina’s Luke Doty was 18-of-22 passing for 190 yards with a TD and an interception for the Gamecocks last Saturday.

South Carolina was coached by Kirby Smart’s friend Mike Bobo, a former UGA quarterback and assistant coach.

SEC football schedule

South Carolina at Kentucky (-13), 7:30 p.m.

Florida (-18) at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Texas A&M (-4) at Auburn, noon

Arkansas at Missouri (-1), noon

Alabama (-25) at LSU 8 p.m., CBS