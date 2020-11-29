Vanderbilt fires head coach Derek Mason before Commodores play Georgia

Mason was in his seventh year at Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 0-8 on the season and the SEC’s only winless team. The Commodores lost 41-0 to Missouri on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim head coach.

Georgia just beat South Carolina, who was led by interim coach Mike Bobo after the Gamecocks fired Will Muschamp. Now Georgia’s next opponent will be led by an interim coach as Vanderbilt has fired head coach Derek Mason just six days before Vanderbilt takes on Georgia.

“On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program,” Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee said. “Derek cares deeply about the student-athletes under his charge. His tenure at Vanderbilt will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to our student-athletes, not only on the field, but in the classroom and as young people.”

Against Georgia, Mason was 1-5, with the lone win coming against the Bulldogs back in 2016. The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 30-6 in the first game of the 2019 season. Georgia is coming off a 45-16 win over South Carolina and Bobo.

Vanderbilt is now the second SEC East job that is open, as South Carolina is also open. In his time at the school, Vanderbilt went 27-55.

