During the week, Georgia safety Lewis Cine made sure to clarify that the Bulldogs weren’t looking for revenge against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Bulldogs had lost 20-17 last year when the two teams met in Athens. After the win, South Carolina spiked the football so to speak by tearing up Georgia’s famed hedges.

Cine used a different word in describing the objectives of the Georgia team. And thanks in part to a team-high 12 tackles from Cine, it was mission accomplished for Georgia.

“It felt great. It felt awesome. We got redemption,” Cine said after the 45-16 win.

Georgia senior linebackers Monty Rice and Jermaine Johnson got a little bit more than redemption, as they managed to grab a piece of South Carolina’s hedges after the game as well.

We always stunt right in front of the opps @GamecockFB #shotime pic.twitter.com/KyuvYglBcI — Monty Rice (@RiceMonty) November 29, 2020

South Carolina finished with 273 total yards of offensive, as the Gamecocks had just 83 yards on the ground and 190 through the air. It wasn’t a perfect effort from the Georgia defense, as the Bulldogs did give up back-to-back scoring drives in the second quarter to cut Georgia’s lead from 21-0 to 21-10. The South Carolina offense did find success when targeting tight end Nick Muse, as he caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Asked about Doty after the game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart came away impressed with what Doty and interim head coach Mike Bobo were able to do at times against the Bulldogs.

“I thought they had some good spark there when they got the ball driving on us,” Smart said. “They did it with a freshman quarterback and he had good numbers because they made it really simple for him and got him out of the pocket and moved the pocket with him. They did a nice job managing that.

But the Georgia defense simply turned up the pressure on South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty and the freshman struggled with it. The Bulldogs finished with 4.0 sacks on the game, with Johnson and Azeez Ojulari adding to their totals on the season. The Bulldogs also had 10 tackles for loss against South Carolina, the most for Georgia in a single game this year.

The Georgia defense also forced Doty into an interception, as cornerback Tyson Campbell came up with the first interception of his career as he picked off a third-quarter Doty pass. Not helping matters was that the Gamecocks were without their top wide receiver in Shi Smith.

Doty finished the game completing 18 of his 22 attempts for 190 yards to go with the touchdown and interception.

“We knew what they were going to do,” Cine said. “The goal was to stop them and make them one dimensional in what they were doing. Yeah, we would’ve liked to have some opportunities back but we did what we were supposed to do.”

Georgia was once again without Richard LeCounte and Jordan Davis, though the latter did travel with the team to South Carolina.

The Bulldogs will get a chance at roughing up another young quarterback next week, with the Bulldogs set to play Vanderbilt and Ken Seals. The Commodores were shut-out by Missouri on Saturday, losing 41-0.

Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine celebrates win over South Carolina

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation