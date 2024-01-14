Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson has announced his plans for the 2024 season, as he declared he would be coming back to Georgia for a fifth season.

Brinson made his announcement on social media. He is from Savannah, Ga. He has an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID season.

Brinson had 21 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks this past season. He was limited somewhat by a calf injury, as he did not play in the team’s win over Tennessee.

Georgia’s defensive line took a step back this past season, in part because it has had to replace so many draft-bound defensive linemen. Georgia will lose Zion Logue and Tramel Walthour to the NFL draft. Defensive tackle Naz Stackhouse announced last Friday that he would be returning for his senior season.

The Bulldogs will bring back Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Christen Miller and Jordan Hall. The Bulldogs also brought in Xzavier McLeod from the transfer portal, in addition to signing five defensive linemen in the 2024 signing class. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, Jordan Thomas and Nnamdi Ogboko will all enroll early, while Nasir Johnson and Justin Greene will arrive this summer.

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia is losing three starters in the secondary as Kamari Lassiter, Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard are all off to the NFL. Most of the draft departures to this point have occurred on the offensive side of the ball.

Players have until Jan. 15 to declare for the NFL draft. Georgia finished the season going 13-1, as it beat Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl.

