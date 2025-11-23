Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show. Join host Brandon Adams as he breaks down all the action and comments from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs as they seek another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom or call us at 678-645-DAWG (3294) to provide their takes on what the Dawgs. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s win over the 49ers from Charlotte.

The Dawgs capped off the home portion of their 2025 regular season schedule with a dominant victory over Charlotte, 35-3. Now they will have to wait a few more weeks to find out if they will host another game at Sanford Stadium for the College Football playoffs.

No matter what lies ahead for this red hot UGA team, the Dawgs were clearly focused on the task at hand during Senior Day at Sanford. The Bulldogs systematically dismantled the Group of 5 school from North Carolina, keeping the momentum they’ve built over the last few weeks. This gave some backups a chance to shine. They were led by a breakout performance from Freshman Bo Walker, who had a career high 3 touchdowns. Georgia fans also got the chance to see some extended production by key backups like QB Ryan Puglisi and heralded Freshman WR CJ Wiley.

On this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, I’m joined by former UGA fan favorite, Rodrigo Blankenship, as we discuss some of the highlights from this game and look forward to next week’s “Clean Old Fashion Hate” matchup against Georgia Tech.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.