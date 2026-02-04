Wednesday used to be among the most important days in the college football calendar. It is National Signing Day, even if Georgia got all of its recruiting work done back in December.

The Bulldogs added only two new 2026 prospects since the early signing period. The Bulldogs added three-star wide receiver Dallas Dickerson but only after Mark Stoops was fired at Kentucky. The Bulldogs also nabbed four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, but he counts as a transfer after having already enrolled at Oregon. The various ranking services don’t view Beaver as 2026 high school recruit but rather a transfer.

In total, Georgia’s 2026 recruiting haul includes 31 players, with 28 having signed in December. The three unsigned commitments are defensive back Chace Calicut, punter Wade Register and long snapper Colton Dermer. All three can sign on Wednesday.

The final rankings updates were rolled out over the past week, with Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports updating their prospect and thus team rankings.

As for Georgia’s 2026 haul, it is a step back from what they have traditionally signed under Smart. The Bulldogs finished No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

It marks the first time since 2016 that the Bulldogs have finished outside the top five when it comes to the 247Sports Composite recruiting rankings. Kirby Smart’s first recruiting haul also ranked sixth in the final rankings.

Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class does have more top-100 prospects than the 2016 class, with Georgia signing six members in this class compared to the five in the 2016 cycle. But that first class did have more high-end talent, one thing the Bulldogs are lacking in this cycle.

Georgia signed just one five-star prospect in this recruiting cycle. That would be offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, who came in as the No. 36 overall prospect. It’s the first time in Smart’s tenure the Bulldogs have not signed multiple five-star prospects.

Kaiden Prothro comes in just behind Ogboko as the No. 38 overall prospect in the class. Prothro and Ogboko are the only top 50 prospects in the recruiting class. That is the fewest the Bulldogs have ever signed under Smart.

Not that five-star prospects are everything, the Bulldogs signed seven in the 2018 recruiting cycle. But only three of those signees finished their careers at Georgia. The Bulldogs signed four five-star recruits in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Two of them have already transferred out. Retention is very important for Kirby Smart, with the Bulldogs losing only 12 players to the transfer portal this cycle. That was the fewest in the SEC.

To give one a better idea of how thin the margins are at the top of the sport, had Georgia signed five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell, the Bulldogs would’ve had the No. 2-ranked recruiting class. USC finished with the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in this cycle.

Much of Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class is built on in-state talent, with 17 of the 31 members coming from the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs signed two of the top 10 players in the state and five of the top 20 players in the state. Among that group of prospects, Alabama signed four and Texas A&M signed three.

Georgia focused heavily on the defensive line, defensive backfield, offensive line and tight end position in this class. Those four positions make up 20 of the 31 signees.

Georgia signed just one running back and one outside linebacker. The Bulldogs did not technically sign a quarterback, but the Bulldogs welcomed Beaver via the transfer portal. He signed with Oregon initially and rates as the No. 201 overall player in the class.

While the Bulldogs may not have a substantial amount of elite prospects, Georgia did still sign 23 blue-chip recruits. Only Notre Dame and Texas A&M signed more combined four-star and five-star prospects in this recruiting class.

Recruiting rankings aren’t everything. Smart will be the first to tell you that. One only needs to look the 2021 recruiting class when Georgia finished with the No. 4-ranked class. It is Smart’s only other recruiting class that finished outside the top 3 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Yet that haul of prospects produced the likes of Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard. None were among the top 100 overall prospects in that respective class either.

You can see the full ranking of Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class below.

Georgia football 2026 recruiting class

(All rankings via 247Sports Composite rankings)

** Indicates player has not yet been announced as a Georgia signee