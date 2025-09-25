ATHENS — Saturday will be Georgia’s first home game in 10 years against Alabama.

And the Bulldogs are showing off some new tricks before the highly anticipated matchup.

The school announced it would be handing out 65,000 PixMob wristbands pregame at Sanford Stadium. Georgia Power is sponsoring the giveaway.

Distribution of the wristbands is set begin at 5:30 p.m. Wristbands can be picked up at gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

In the official statement put out by the school, Georgia encouraged fans to be in their seats 25:00 minutes out from kickoff, as that is when the illuminated wristbands will begin to work in conjunction with the stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

PixMob wristbands are LED wristbands that are synchronized to create colors and patterns in the crowd in real-time through infrared light or radio frequency technology. They have often been used at concerts, such as on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

In an appearance on 960 the Ref this week, Alan Thomas, Georgia’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Marketing & Revenue Strategy, teased what the atmosphere would look like.

“There’ll be certain times in the game when it’s when it syncs up to the music and the lights of everything else that we’re doing,” Thomas said. “Think of all of our signature moments and make sure your hands are in the air.”

The wristbands are made of recycled plastics and can be recycled and refurbished after the game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expects Saturday night to be a special atmosphere in Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs have won 33 consecutive games at home, which is the nation’s longest winning streak.

“It’s louder at night than day,” Smart said. “I think the crowd has a little longer to get prepared for it, and they’re louder. I mean, they’re not as taxed, not as much heat. So the games I’ve coached in, played in, and a part of night games are a little more rowdy.”

ABC will broadcast the game between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide.