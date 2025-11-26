clock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
6 hours ago
Georgia expects to feel right at home at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart still views Friday’s game against Georgia Tech as a road game.
Connor Riley
16 hours ago
Georgia football stays in first-round bye position in latest College …
ATHENS — Georgia took care of business this past weekend against Charlotte, doing enough to maintain the No. 4 ranking in the updated College Football Playoff rankings for …
Connor Riley
20 hours ago
Pat Narduzzi: How Pitt got the jump on Haynes King, complex Georgia Tech …
Pat Narduzzi short circuited Haynes King’s electrifying Heisman Trophy run in the first quarter of Pitt’s 42-28 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday in Atlanta.
Mike Griffith
22 hours ago
Georgia knows 8 overtime win means little against this year’s Georgia Tech
ATHENS — The longest game in Georgia program history took place against Georgia Tech last season. The two teams played for eight overtimes before Georgia finally emerged with …
Connor Riley
November 25, 2025
Roquan Smith leadership keys Baltimore turnaround, Ravens win fifth …
Former Georgia linebacker and Butkus Award recipient Roquan Smith is back in familiar territory leading his team and winning football games.
Mike Griffith
