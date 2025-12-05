ATHENS — Georgia made an addition to the team’s availability report on Thursday, as safety Zion Branch is listed as questionable.

Branch has taken on an elevated role in the Georgia defense after Kyron Jones suffered a foot injury. Jones has already been ruled out for the SEC championship game. He has not played since Georgia’s win over Auburn.

Georgia brought in Branch from the transfer portal this offseason. In 10 games this season, Branch has 22 tackles and a pass breakup. He did not play against Alabama earlier in the season.

If Branch can’t play, even more would fall on the shoulders of JaCorey Thomas.

“JaCorey is a veteran guy in our program defense, four years,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s been a really good special teams player. He’s played a lot of snaps. He’s played dime, nickel, safety, free safety, strong safety. He’s one of the guys that’s played four spots for us and done a tremendous job and continues to grow and get better.”

Behind Thomas, Georgia has freshman Rasean Dinkins ready to play more. He’s seen an uptick in snaps in recent weeks.

The Georgia defense struggled to get off the field the first time against Alabama, giving up 13 of 19 third-down attempts.

As for Alabama, the Crimson Tide still listed running back Jam Miller and tight end Josh Cuevas as questionable. Kelby Collins was listed as out, a change from Wednesday’s availability report.

The availability report will be updated on Friday and one last time 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia’s game against Alabama is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report