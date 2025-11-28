The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 14 football game. Below you can find live updates, highlights, the latest injury report and the score.

Georgia beat Charlotte 35-3 in its most recent game, while the Yellow Jackets lost 42-28 to Pittsburgh. The two teams met last season, with Georgia winning 44-42 in eight overtimes.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech live updates, score, highlights for Week 14 game

12:30 p.m. ET: The big story on game day for Georgia stems from the availability of inside linebacker CJ Allen. He did not play against Charlotte after sustaining a knee injury against Texas.

Georgia teased that Allen could be available to play in the game, which could go a long way in trying to slow Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King.

In the event that Allen is unable to go, Georgia will lean more on Raylen Wilson, Justin Williams and Chris Cole at the inside linebacker position.

“Well, what stands out to me, he’s definitely physical,“ Cole said of trying to defend King. ”They have a great, like, QB run game, a great o-line. So just stopping that — our main goal this year was to stop the run, so that’s been a great opportunity for us.”

This could be the first of two consecutive games the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the Bulldogs still have a chance to play in the SEC championship game. Georgia needs a loss by either Alabama or Texas A&M to play in what would be its fifth-consecutive SEC championship game.

Texas A&M visits Texas with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on Friday. The Alabama-Auburn game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Georgia football injury report

DB Kyron Jones — foot — questionable

Chauncey Bowens — leg — questionable

WR Talyn Taylor — collarbone — questionable

CJ Allen — knee — doubtful

DL Jordan Hall — leg — out

WR Colbie Young — leg — out

TE Ethan Barbour — ankle — out

DB Ondre Evans — knee — out

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 14 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game is set for a 3:40 p.m. ET start on Friday, November 28.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 14 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will air on ABC. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are set to call the game.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech: How to watch online, stream Week 14 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 14 game

Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech. The total for the game is 59.5. Georgia is 5-6 against the spread this season.