By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Welcome to "Around the SEC" where we give you the latest from around the conference and how it impacts the Georgia program.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nick Saban says he didn’t come to SEC Media Days to create expectations, but Tide offensive lineman JC Latham clearly did.

Latham, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound preseason All-American whose nickname is “Trench King,” made it clear Alabama doesn’t accept taking a backseat to any program.

Including two-time defending national champion Georgia.

“I respect the fact that they have won back to back, I know that’s not easy at all, I see the work that they’ve put in,” said Latham, a former 5-star recruit out of IMG Academy.

Alabama football ‘Trench King’ JC Latham: ‘We’re going to win it all’
