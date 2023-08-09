Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,005 (Aug. 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why at least one Alabama player is sounding an awful lot like a Georgia player based on some recent comments.

Georgia football podcast: Alabama might be trying to copy UGA’s blueprint for success

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban has made quite a show in recent years of bragging on himself for adapting to the modern game and embracing a more finesse-oriented approach to football that relies more on quarterbacks and wide receivers than the typical hard-nosed defensive and run-oriented mentality that originally made him famous.

However, after Georgia has won the last two national championships while utilizing a brand of football that used to be Saban’s calling card, there’s some evidence to suggest that the Crimson Tide could be ready to copy what’s been working for the Dawgs by going back to their roots.

I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.