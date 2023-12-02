Georgia football offensive lineman Amarius Mims left the game in the first quarter of Georgia’s game against Alabama. According to CBS’ Jenny Dell, Mims picked up a right ankle injury. He went to the locker room after picking up the injury.

Mims got the start at right tackle on Saturday. He missed six games earlier this season with an ankle injury that required tightrope surgery. Mims started the first three games of the season and the last three games for Georgia.

When Mims went out, Xavier Truss moved over to right tackle and Micah Morris became Georgia’s left guard. Truss got the start at left guard for Georgia.

The Bulldogs have rotated consistently on the offensive line this season, even when Mims was healthy enough to play. Earnest Greene got the start at left tackle for the Bulldogs.

Tate Ratledge did return to action after missing the Georgia Tech game. He had been dealing with a right knee injury he picked up in the win over Tennessee.

Georgia held a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Georgia scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game thanks to a 17-yard rushing touchdown from Kendall Milton.