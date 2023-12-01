DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on the key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions.

The DawgNation team has now seen 12 football games this year. The team in the way is Alabama. The 2023 season has reached the point we all saw coming up ahead.

Georgia. ‘Bama. Go time.

Who needs to be ready to go at close to 100 percent this week? There are a lot of ‘Dawgs to choose from when it comes to that topic.n

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

Which ‘Dawg outside of Brock Bowers does Georgia need the most to return from injury against Alabama in the SEC Championship?

Brandon Adams: Ladd McConkey

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey greets fans as Georgia arrives at Neyland Stadium before Georgia’s game against Tennessee, Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tn. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “I’m tempted to say Julian Humphrey here because I was impressed with his play prior to the injury. However, McConkey is Georgia’s best deep threat, and that skill set would be a valuable asset against the Crimson Tide.”

Mike Griffith: Ladd McConkey

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates with tight end Brock Bowers (19) after scoring on a 29-yard touchdown pass against Ole Miss during the first half at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Hyosub Shin /McClatchy Tribune)

Why: “McConkey brings an explosive perimeter threat to the Bulldogs, capable of scoring from anywhere on the field as a runner or a receiver, in addition to his skills as a return man should UGA opt to use him there. McConkey’s presence alone stretches out the defense and helps open up the run game.”

Connor Riley: Julian Humphrey

Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) prepares for a defensive snap during their game against UT Martin at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “Ladd McConkey is a great player and getting him back in any form will help. But having someone like Humprehy out there to prevent deep passes to Isaiah Bond would be a massive boost for Georgia. While Humphrey is doubtful for Saturday, he did have a rather cryptic tweet this week that caught plenty of attention.”

Jeff Sentell: Julian Humphrey

Georgia redshirt freshman CB Julian Humphrey enjoys the DawgWalk prior to the UT-Martin game on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: “When I look at Humphrey, I see all the tools. The length. The top-end speed. Georgia has injected even more physicality into his football DNA. A healthy and contributing Humphrey down the stretch gives the ‘Dawgs an asset with first-round potential at cornerback. Alabama has a lot of weapons in the throw game and another talent like Humphrey gives the ‘Dawgs an even more formidable defense. They already have an elite offense with Bowers in the lineup and the way Dillon Bell has been playing lately.”

