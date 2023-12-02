ATLANTA — The Georgia football team takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Championship Game. Below you can find the live updates, injury news, score and analysis for the game.

Georgia is 12-0, while Alabama is 11-1. The Bulldogs won the SEC championship last year but Georgia is 0-3 against Alabama in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia football-Alabama live updates for 2023 SEC Championship Game

A lot of eyes will be on the Georgia football injury situation. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge all missed last week’s game against GEorgia Tech due to injury.

All four are expected to be available on Saturday, though to what level will be determined by how they do in pregame warmups.

“I’m trying to figure that out myself. I don’t have a lot more answers than I had on Monday,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Thursday. “They have not been able to do a lot. Each one has kind of worked independently. Tate has done some drill work, some 11-on-11 stuff. Brock has sprinkled in some of that.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia is expected to be without inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Cornerback Julian Humphrey is considered doubtful for the game after he suffered a collarbone injury against Ole Miss.

For Alabama, running back Jase McClellan is not expected to play on Saturday. He is Alabama’s leading rusher this season and his absence will put an even bigger onus on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Neither team is a lock for the College Football Playoff, given the state of the sport. Both teams will need a win today to ensure their spot in the College Football Playoff. The final four teams will be announced on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Georgia has made the last two College Football Playoffs, as the Bulldogs have won back-to-back national championships.

Georgia football injury report against Alabama for 2023 SEC Championship Game

Jamon Dumas-Johnson, forearm -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

KJ Smith, undisclosed -- out

Julian Humphrey, collarbone -- doubtful

Rara Thomas, foot -- questionable

Ladd McConkey, ankle -- questionable

Tate Ratledge, left knee -- probable

Brock Bowers, tight end -- probable

Smael Mondon -- probable

Georgia football-Alabama game time for 2023 SEC Championship Game

The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff.

Georgia football-Alabama TV channel for 2023 SEC Championship Game

The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on CBS. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will call the game. This will be the last game broadcast on CBS.