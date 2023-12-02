DawgNation’s “Cover 4″ concept is a timely content piece on DawgNation.com. This edition continues a series of posts where DawgNation staffers Brandon Adams, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley and Jeff Sentell hit on the key talking points regarding the back-to-back national champions.

Georgia. ‘Bama. We’re now just mere hours away.

The ESPN “College Gameday” crew made their predictions a little while ago.

Desmond Howard: ‘Bama

‘Bama Kirk Herbstreit : Georgia

: Georgia Pat McAfee : Georgia but then a dramatic pivot to ‘Bama.

: Georgia but then a dramatic pivot to ‘Bama. Lee Corso: Georgia

That’s the big four for the worldwide leader. What does the Cover 4 team at DawgNation have to say about that?

Not so fast, Bama.

These takes are designed to come out faster than the drinks will go down right before kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this afternoon.

This “Cover 4″ topic is:

What is your prediction for Georgia vs. Alabama in the SEC Championship Game? Why??

Brandon Adams: Georgia wins 38-28

Georgia senior center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is a 3-year starter for the Bulldogs. The back-to-back national champions have won 41 of his 42 starts heading into the SEC Championship Game against Alabama. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: “SEC championship games involving Alabama are typically high-scoring affairs, and the recent emergence of the Crimson Tide’s offense has coincided with a long streak of Alabama games going “over” the anticipated total. That means Georgia’s going to have to score to win, and that’s something the Bulldogs have done with ease for most of the year.”

Mike Griffith: Georgia wins 34-27

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws his first touchdown during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Why: “This game looks to come down to quarterback play, and Carson Beck has been more consistent than Jalen Milroe. Beck is a fast processor, which is important against this Alabama defense, and he has shown he can run when necessary. Milroe is explosive, but also, has been somewhat mistake-prone.”

Connor Riley: Georgia wins 38-20

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scores on a 15-yard pass to take a 26-18 lead over Alabama during the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Curtis Compton /McClatchy Tribune)

Why: “Alabama could very well win this game. But Georgia is the more complete team and this is a defense that I think is ready to go out and make a statement on Saturday. We’ll see if they can do it. Offensively, I don’t think enough people recognize how great this unit is when it wants to be the best version of itself.”

Jeff Sentell: Georgia wins 35-24

Kelee Ringo put the national championship on ice against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Jeff Sentell /DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why: “Alabama takes an early lead. Jalen Milroe busts a couple of explosive plays. Then comes Georgia with its counterpunches and defensive adjustments. Carson Beck throws the ‘Dawgs back into the game for a slight lead and then Georgia puts the ball on the ground and hammers away at the Tide to beat ‘Bama for the first time in the SEC Championship Game.”

Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content with UGA names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff here.

What is your prediction for Georgia vs. Alabama in the SEC Champioship Game today?

We’d love to see your thoughts in the comment section below.