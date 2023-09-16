ATHENS — Georgia will be without one of its key linemen, as the Bulldogs saw starting right tackle Amarius Mims exit the game in the second quarter.

Mims was unable to put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field. Mims was quickly taken to the locker room after exiting play.

Mims had started Georgia’s first three games at the right tackle position. Mims had started the last two games of the 2022 season at right tackle for Georgia.

Expectations for the junior offensive tackle had been high, with him being pegged by some as a potential first-round pick.

Georgia is already without veteran offensive tackle Austin Blaske, as he is dealing with an MCL sprain.

With Mims out, Georgia inserted Dylan Fairchild in at left guard and moved Xavier Truss to right tackle. Georgia is already without starting wide receiver Ladd McConkey, as he continues to be bothered by a back injury. McConkey has not yet played in a game for Georgia this season.

At the time of the injury, Georgia trailed 7-3 in the second quarter.

Georgia football injury report against South Carolina

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Lawson Luckie, ankle -- out

De’Nylon Morrissette, groin -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Joshua Miller, undisclosed -- out

Ladd McConkey, back -- out

Marvin Jones Jr., undisclosed -- out

Pearce Spurlin, undisclosed -- out

Austin Blaske, MCL sprain -- out

Chris Peal, toe -- out

Javon Bullard, ankle -- probable

Christen Miller, neck -- probable

Raylen Wilson, knee -- probable

More details will be available as this story develops