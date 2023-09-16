South Carolina
  • Louisville Cardinals
    21
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    14
    Florida State Seminoles
    31
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    29
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    14
    Final
    Wisconsin Badgers
    35
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Texas A&M Aggies
  • LIU Sharks
    7
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Baylor Bears
    23
    VMI Keydets
    0
    3rd QTR
    5:23
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    31
    Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    3rd QTR
    5:48
    Ball State Cardinals
    17
    Weber State Wildcats
    7
    3rd QTR
    5:18
    Utah Utes
    24
  • UMass Minutemen
    3
    3rd QTR
    8:03
    Eastern Michigan Eagles
    10
    Norfolk State Spartans
    7
    3rd QTR
    9:13
    Temple Owls
    31
    Central Michigan Chippewas
    14
    Halftime
    Notre Dame Fighting Irish
    21
    Western Michigan Broncos
    7
    1st QTR
    5:40
    Iowa Hawkeyes
    0
  • Virginia Tech Hokies
    0
    1st QTR
    4:43
    Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    7
    San Diego State Aztecs
    0
    2nd QTR
    13:46
    Oregon State Beavers
    3
    Northwestern Wildcats
    0
    1st QTR
    00:00
    Duke Blue Devils
    7
    Oklahoma Sooners
    21
    1st QTR
    2:56
    Tulsa Golden Hurricane
    0
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    0
    1st QTR
    7:08
    South Florida Bulls
    3
    East Carolina Pirates
    7
    1st QTR
    00:00
    Appalachian State Mountaineers
    10
    Minnesota Golden Gophers
    0
    1st QTR
    00:42
    North Carolina Tar Heels
    7
    Florida International Panthers
    7
    1st QTR
    00:00
    UConn Huskies
    3
  • Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
    0
    1st QTR
    11:41
    Ohio State Buckeyes
    6
    Tulane Green Wave
    7
    1st QTR
    12:16
    Southern Miss Golden Eagles
    0
    Idaho Vandals
    0
    1st QTR
    13:43
    California Golden Bears
    0
    Washington Huskies
    Sat, 9/16 on Peacock @9:00 ET
    Michigan State Spartans
  • North Carolina Central Eagles
    Sat, 9/16 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    UCLA Bruins
    Northern Colorado Bears
    Sat, 9/16 on Pac-12 Network @9:00 ET
    Washington State Cougars
    Georgia State Panthers
    Sat, 9/16 on ESPN+ @10:00 ET
    Charlotte 49ers
    Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
    7
    Final
    Miami (FL) Hurricanes
    48
  • Navy Midshipmen
    24
    Final
    Memphis Tigers
    28
    Virginia Cavaliers
    14
    Final
    Maryland Terrapins
    42
    Army Black Knights
    37
    Final
    UTSA Roadrunners
    29
    Utah State Aggies
    21
    Final
    Air Force Falcons
    39
  • Penn State Nittany Lions
    30
    Final
    Illinois Fighting Illini
    13
    Kansas State Wildcats
    27
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    30
    North Dakota Fighting Hawks
    18
    Final
    Boise State Broncos
    42
    Liberty Flames
    55
    Final
    Buffalo Bulls
    27
  • Wake Forest Demon Deacons
    27
    Final
    Old Dominion Monarchs
    24
    LSU Tigers
    41
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    14
    Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
    10
    Final
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    38
    Iowa State Cyclones
    7
    Final
    Ohio Bobcats
    10
  • Louisville Cardinals
    21
    Final
    Indiana Hoosiers
    14
    Florida State Seminoles
    31
    Final
    Boston College Eagles
    29
    Georgia Southern Eagles
    14
    Final
    Wisconsin Badgers
    35
    Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Texas A&M Aggies
  • LIU Sharks
    7
    3rd QTR
    00:00
    Baylor Bears
    23
    VMI Keydets
    0
    3rd QTR
    5:23
    North Carolina State Wolfpack
    31
    Indiana State Sycamores
    7
    3rd QTR
    5:48
    Ball State Cardinals
    17
    Weber State Wildcats
    7
    3rd QTR
    5:18
    Utah Utes
    24
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Marvin Jones Jr., Pearce Spurlin out for Georgia football game against …
ATHENS — Georgia football will be missing several contributors on Saturday when they take on South Carolina.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, score, analysis …
ATHENS — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 16. Below you can find live updates, injury news, score and analysis for …
Connor Riley
Things to know: Georgia tackles South Carolina with 4 major players less …
ATHENS — Georgia football holds the No. 1 ranking, the Bulldogs have yet to look like the best team in the nation for a couple of reasons.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch …

Connor Riley
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, injury news, score, …

Connor Riley
Report: Former SEC tight end Arik Gilbert arrested in Georgia

Mike Griffith
Things to know: Georgia tackles South Carolina with 4 major players …

Mike Griffith
Marvin Jones Jr., Pearce Spurlin out for Georgia football game …

Connor Riley
