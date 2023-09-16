ATHENS — Georgia football will be missing several contributors on Saturday when they take on South Carolina.

While it has been known that Ladd McConkey won’t play as he continues to battle a back injury, Georgia added outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. and tight end Pearce Spurlin to the injury report.

Jones Jr. is in sweatpants, watching as the outside linebackers go through drills. Jones has backed up Chaz Chambliss in the first two games of the season. Jones Jr. had a tackle for loss in the win over Ball State.

Without him, expect Georgia to give more reps to freshman Gabe Harris.

“He plays really hard. He does it on scout team,” Smart said of Harris after the Ball State win. “He plays really hard. He has a high motor. We want to reward that high motor with playing time, but he’s got to earn our trust to earn what I call meaningful minutes.”

As for Spurlin, he joins Lawson Luckie on the injury report. Luckie has not dressed in a Georgia game this year as he recovers from an ankle injury. Spurlin’s injury is not known at this time.

Georgia has just two scholarship tight ends available in Brock Bowers and Oscar Delp. Walk-on Drew Sheehan has worked in Georgia’s goal line packages.

The Bulldogs will also be without Austin Blaske, as he continues to deal with an MCL injury. He missed the game against Ball State.

Georgia is expected to have Javon Bullard available against South Carolina. He picked up an ankle injury in the win over Ball State.

Georgia kicks off against South Carolina at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football injury report for Week 3 game against South Carolina