It wasn’t always pretty on Saturday, but Georgia did enough to come away with a 34-20 win over the rival Florida Gators.

And with that, the Bulldogs maintained their ranking as the top team in the SEC. Georgia was ranked No. 2 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings for Week 11.

Oregon once again comes in at No. 1, with the Ducks picking up a 38-17 win over Michigan. Ohio State moves up thanks to its 20-13 win over Penn State, with the Buckeyes grabbing the No. 3 spot. Miami at No. 4 and Texas at No. 5 round out the top 5 in this week’s poll.

Georgia was far from its best self on Saturday. Carson Beck threw 3 interceptions on the afternoon, and the game was tied at 20 in the fourth quarter.

Yet the Bulldogs found a way to win the game.

“When you don’t play well or spot them three turnovers, we had three, they had one, I mean, it certainly changed the field position and the momentum in the game, that was huge,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But when you turn the ball over three times, I mean, I would think we got out explosive played them, and that’s usually an indicator, and when you do that, you got to get touchdowns in the red area, which we didn’t, and you can’t turn the ball over.”

Georgia will have plenty to clean up as it goes on the road to take on No. 12 Ole Miss next week. The Rebels moved up after a dominating 63-31 win over Arkansas.

But the Bulldogs only need to look at Texas A&M, Iowa State and Clemson — who all lost to unranked teams — to have a better appreciation for their win on Saturday.

“We really didn’t get stopped unless I turned the ball over, right? It’s a good thing for our offense and a bad thing for me,” Beck said. “But there’s a lot of positives to look at as far as our offense goes. And there’s a lot of guys that made plays and our whole line is playing their butts off. So, I mean, that’s always good. And I mean, there’s just so many opportunities out there.

“We’ve got some stuff to fix and that starts with me.”

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 11