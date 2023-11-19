Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 38-13 win at Tennessee.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s total domination of Tennessee

Georgia thoroughly dominated Tennessee in every phase of the game Saturday en route to a 38-13 win over a division rival. UGA’s victory was the program’s 28th-straight and it capped off three consecutive seasons of perfect 8-0 records in SEC play as well -- the first time that has happened since the conference expanded to an eight-game schedule in 1992.

We’re talking about all the highs from a satisfying night for UGA fans on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, which was recorded live on the field at Neyland Stadium right after yesterday’s game.

Some of the topics included were...

Carson Beck’s emergence as one of college football’s top quarterbacks

The amazing stat line for wide receiver/running back Dillon Bell

Another touchdown allowed on the opening drive by the Bulldogs, and another instance of UGA locking down defensively thereafter

And crucial injury updates for offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and more

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell also joins the show as well to react to what UGA coach Kirby Smart said in his postgame press conference and provide his own perspective on the Bulldogs’ win as well.

