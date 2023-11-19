Carson Beck gives the perfect answer when asked if he should be a …
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia football blasts Tennessee
Josh Heupel praises Georgia, but says Tennessee did not play its best …
Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs bully …
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Tate …
Don't miss breaking news!
Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy.
California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.