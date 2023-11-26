ATHENS — Georgia football has completed its regular season, winning each week and maintaining the No. 1 ranking in each edition of the AP Poll.

That will be the case once again heading into the SEC championship game. Georgia is No. 1 and will take on No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game. Georgia football is also No. 1 in the Coaches Poll this week.

The two teams both went unbeaten in SEC play, going 8-0 against conference foes. The difference in rankings stems from Alabama’s loss to Texas earlier in the season.

But that is the only loss of the season for the Crimson Tide. And with a win over Georgia, it can very well push itself back into the College Football Playoff picture.

Conversely, Georgia has to win to make sure it can continue to try and win its third consecutive national championship.

“I’m worried about playing for an SEC championship which is really hard, really hard to get,” Smart said. “There’s one of the greatest venues in all of sports is the SEC championship. I’ve been very fortunate to coach in it a lot of times from DC position and head coach position. It’s probably the best atmosphere I’ve ever been around. We’ll be concerning ourselves with that.”

Behind Georgia is Michigan at No. 2, Washington at No. 3, Florida State at No. 4 and Oregon at No. 5. Ohio State, which lost to Michigan on Saturday, fell to No. X.

The Buckeyes are the only team in the top 8 that won’t be playing in conference championship weekend. Michigan faces Iowa, Oregon meets Washington and Florida State faces Louisville.

This will be the last time Georgia and Alabama meet as representatives of the SEC East and SEC West. With Texas and Oklahoma joining the conference next year, the SEC will do away with divisions.

Georgia is 0-3 against Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs did beat Alabama the last time these two teams met, beating the Crimson Tide in the 2022 National Championship Game.

The SEC championship game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The next College Football Playoff rankings drop on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Below, you can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14