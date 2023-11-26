ATHENS — For the first time all season, a team ranked in the top 2 of the Coaches Poll lost. Ohio State fell 30-24 to Michigan, knocking the Buckeyes out of the top 5 of the rankings for the first time this season.

That was the only loss though of teams ranked in the top 8, with that group clearly separating itself from the pack of the college football. Georgia, as it has been every week this season, is still No. 1.

Even after the uninspiring 31-23 win over Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs still are ranked ahead of No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon. The Buckeyes fell to No. 6 in the poll.

After the win, Georgia coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Georgia didn’t play its best, though the head coach won’t apologize for beating its in-state rival.

“Once again our kids show up very resilient, tough,” Smart said. “I mean, this game is not measured by stats and rushing yards and first downs — it’s measured by heart, and you’ve got to have a whole lot of heart to go out there and fight and play like our guys have done week after week after week. I mean, you see across the country in these rivalry games what happens. I know better than anybody that it can go either way in these tight games.”

Despite being the clear No. 1 team in the ranking, Georgia still faces a must-win scenario this week to make the College Football Playoff. Alabama won 27-24 against rival Auburn, keeping the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances alive.

With Texas, Florida State, Oregon and Washington all also winning, there has been little chaos at the top of the sport. The teams in the top 8 of the Coaches Poll have a combined four losses, and three of those defeats came at the hands of teams ranked in the top 8.

Georgia won last year’s SEC championship game, beating LSU 50-30. The Bulldogs though are 0-3 against Alabama in the SEC championship game. Georgia did beat Alabama the last time these two teams played, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 33-18 win in the 2022 National Championship Game.

Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on CBS.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14