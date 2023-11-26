Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 31-23 win vs. Georgia Tech.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s win vs. Georgia Tech

Georgia finished off another perfect regular season Saturday night while earning a 31-23 win against in-state rival Georgia Tech. The victory was the Bulldogs’ 29th straight, which set an SEC record, and the game was UGA’s final tuneup before next Saturday’s high-stakes showdown with Alabama in the SEC championship game.

We’re talking about all of that on this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show -- which was recorded live on the field from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta immediately after the game.

Some of the topics discussed include...

The comparison between Georgia and Alabama after both teams played games that were closer than experts predicted

The key contributions UGA received from running back Kendall Milton, wide receiver Dillon Bell and others

And why the Dawgs’ defense seem to struggle to stop Georgia Tech’s ground attack

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell also joins the show to share his thoughts about the win and to react to what UGA players and coach Kirby Smart had to say in their postgame press conferences.

