ATHENS — With multiple top-10 teams losing, there was plenty of movement at the top of this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs are No. 2, the same ranking it had last week. While there were several marquee games, the Bulldogs beat up on an overmatched Western Kentucky team on Saturday.

Georgia has won its first two games by a combined 110 points.

Georgia will play its first SEC team this week as the Bulldogs travel to face Arkansas. Georgia coach Kirby Smart hopes the road trip will give the Bulldogs their first taste of adversity.

“On to the SEC league now, and it’s just a different league,” Smart said. “You play this league on the road over the years that I have and coached, it’s a different environment. Every game is really hard — especially on the road, especially the first one. So with that, we’ll be focusing on Arkansas moving forward.”

It was a big day for the league, with Texas taking down previous No. 1 Ohio State. The Longhorns rallied from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 24-23. Texas moved to No. 1, while Ohio State is No. 6. Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami round out the top five.

Two top-10 teams in the Coaches Poll lost to unranked teams, with Oregon losing at Oklahoma State, 39-31. The Ducks went from No. 6 to No. 18. Oklahoma went on the road and lost to Michigan 17-10. The offense was once again an issue for the No. 21 Sooners, as it was for much of last season.

Georgia is set to see the Sooners later in September, as the two teams play in Athens on Sept. 26.

Arkansas is coming off a 43-10 road loss to No. 17 Utah. The Razorbacks will have a tough turnaround, as their game against Georgia is set for a noon ET start.

“The opponents haven’t been SEC opponents, so it’s all rosy and dandy until you go on the road and you gotta play somebody of SEC caliber and it’s hard,” Smart said. “And also we have some adversity. This team has not really had adversity, so we’re gonna find out.”

To Smart’s point, the Georgia offense has scored touchdowns on all 11 possessions led by quarterback Gunner Stockton.

Georgia’s game against Arkansas will air on ESPN.

You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3 below