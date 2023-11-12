ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart completed the SEC circuit on Saturday night with a 52-17 win over Ole Miss.

The Rebels were the one team in the league Smart hadn’t defeated as a head coach entering the Top 10 showdown, having only faced Ole Miss once, back in 2016.

The Bulldogs got it done in a most offensive manner, amassing 611 total yards with 311 coming through the air, and another 300 yards on the ground.

“To not punt in the first half and just possess the ball,” Smart said, “they did an incredible job.”

Carson Beck was 18-of-25 passing for 306 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception that went off the intended receiver’s hands.

“Obviously it’s a huge deal, especially to get a win like this,” Beck said of the Bulldogs’ offensive prowess. “We were good in all facets.”

Beck noted the supreme pass protection he was afforded, as UGA got a lift with the return of projected first-round NFL draft picks Amarius Mims at offensive tackle and Brock Bowers at tight end.

“I didn’t get touched all day, I’m just a little dirty because I slid a few times,” said Beck, who had 4 carries for 30 yards.

“We run behind them, if they’re going, we’re going.”

Beck said Bowers, who had 3 catches for 34 yards and a touchdown, was indeed back in form after missing the past two games on account of the ankle surgery he underwent just 26 days ago.

“We all know the player that he is, he comes the same every single game,” Beck said. “Same guy, hard worker, grinder, makes plays.”

Smart quickly turned the attention forward to Georgia’s next game, a 3:30 p.m. showdown at Tennessee against the rival Vols.

Tennessee suffered a setback at Missouri on Saturday, but Smart made it clear the Bulldogs won’t be taking anything for granted.

Asked what it meant for UGA to clinch a trip to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, Smart responded, “It means we’ve got to play Tennessee next week.”

Would it be difficult for the Bulldogs to be focused?

“That’s not hard, they are a really good football team and a really hard prep,” Smart said. “We have to go on the road in the SEC and prep as soon as we can.”