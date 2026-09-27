Oklahoma
13
Final
41
Georgia
  • South Alabama Jaguars
    21
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Ole Miss Rebels
    28
    Final
    Florida Gators
    52
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    15
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    21
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    18
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
  • South Alabama Jaguars
    21
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Ole Miss Rebels
    28
    Final
    Florida Gators
    52
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    15
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    21
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    18
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    49
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By Sarah Spencer, Sports Reporter, DawgNation Newsletter Author
ProfileProfile
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Everything Kirby Smart after Georgia beats Oklahoma
ATHENS — It would be difficult to find much issue with how Georgia played in the first half of its win over Oklahoma.
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Talyn Taylor breaks through against Oklahoma: ‘I just can’t wait to see …
ATHENS — No matter who you ask on the Georgia team, they’ll tell you that Talyn Taylor has been making spectacular catches routinely in practice.
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Oklahoma’s John Mateer looks to stay confident after 41-13 loss to Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia might not have broken John Mateer and the Oklahoma offense, but the Bulldogs certainly put a dent in them.
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Chris Cole, Georgia defense use a little luck and a lot of skill to stymie …
Chris Cole’s standout athleticism is not lost on his teammates.
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Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart gives updates on Ellis …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on star Georgia cornerback Ellis Robinson following the 41-13 win over Oklahoma on Saturday.
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