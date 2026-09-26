Oklahoma
13
Final
41
Georgia
Texas Longhorns
20
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
17
South Alabama Jaguars
21
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
45
Ole Miss Rebels
28
Final
Florida Gators
52
Vanderbilt Commodores
15
Final
Auburn Tigers
21
South Carolina Gamecocks
18
4th QTR
00:00
Alabama Crimson Tide
49
Texas A&M Aggies
6
4th QTR
12:08
LSU Tigers
35
Missouri Tigers
24
4th QTR
14:41
Mississippi State Bulldogs
17
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
6
3rd QTR
00:00
Arkansas Razorbacks
23
Texas Longhorns
20
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
17
South Alabama Jaguars
21
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
45
Ole Miss Rebels
28
Final
Florida Gators
52
Vanderbilt Commodores
15
Final
Auburn Tigers
21
South Carolina Gamecocks
18
4th QTR
00:00
Alabama Crimson Tide
49
Texas A&M Aggies
6
4th QTR
12:08
LSU Tigers
35
Missouri Tigers
24
4th QTR
14:41
Mississippi State Bulldogs
17
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
6
3rd QTR
00:00
Arkansas Razorbacks
23
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3 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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