ATHENS -- This week’s DawgNation Tailgate of the Week, presented by Kroger, was the Dog House, owned by Lanier Edwards.

Edwards makes the trip to Athens from Eufaula, Alabama every home game weekend to host a tailgate with family and friends. This started in the year 2000 and has grown bigger every year.

Each room has different murals painted that were personally painted and are all UGA-themed. They have everything from live music, murals, barbecue and plenty of places to take great game day photos!

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will face No. 20 Kentucky at 7 p.m. at Sanford Stadium.