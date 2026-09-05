Georgia’s season is officially underway, which means DawgNation is back looking for the most passionate UGA fans.

In partnership with Kroger, DawgNation will search for the best Georgia fan tailgate each week, and DawgNation’s Molly Morris began her season-long search at the 440 Founder Pavilion, where Nick Controy and company have been holding it down for now 336 consecutive games.

“We’re like a big family here,” Controy said. “All of us have been here for decades.”

The group prides itself on the camaraderie it has built over the years since this all began, and on the momentum it carries into the future with the next generation of Bulldog fans.

Prior to this, Controy said they were waitlisted for eight years, just to get into this tailgating area.

His buddy Tom has been right there from the beginning, not missing a game in 26 years, with the last time coming against Virginia in Hawaii during the 2000 Oahu Bowl.

Both predicted big wins for the Bulldogs - Nick seeing a 28-7 win, while Tom has Georgia winning 41-3.

Together, Nick was presented with a DawgNation apron and a $100 Kroger gift card.

Georgia starts the season against Tennessee State at 3 p.m., seeking to begin a year with already lofty expectations off right.

Despite Georgia coming into this one as massive 46.5-point favorites, it might just be the hottest game in program history, with temperatures exceeding triple digits.