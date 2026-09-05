Tennessee State
3
Final
63
Georgia
Youngstown State Penguins
13
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
45
Texas State Bobcats
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
59
Furman Paladins
9
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
56
Baylor Bears
10
4th QTR
2:16
Auburn Tigers
17
North Alabama Lions
7
4th QTR
13:16
Arkansas Razorbacks
21
Austin Peay Governors
Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
Vanderbilt Commodores
Missouri State Bears
Sat, 9/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
Texas A&M Aggies
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Sat, 9/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Clemson Tigers
Sat, 9/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
LSU Tigers
Florida Atlantic Owls
Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Florida Gators
Louisville Cardinals
Sun, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
14
Final
Missouri Tigers
54
UTEP Miners
0
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
51
East Carolina Pirates
10
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
48
Kent State Golden Flashes
0
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
57
Youngstown State Penguins
13
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
45
Texas State Bobcats
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
59
Furman Paladins
9
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
56
Baylor Bears
10
4th QTR
2:16
Auburn Tigers
17
North Alabama Lions
7
4th QTR
13:16
Arkansas Razorbacks
21
Austin Peay Governors
Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network+ @11:00 ET
Vanderbilt Commodores
Missouri State Bears
Sat, 9/5 on ESPN @11:00 ET
Texas A&M Aggies
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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