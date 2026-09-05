Tennessee State
3
Final
63
Georgia
  • Youngstown State Penguins
    13
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Texas State Bobcats
    7
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    59
    Furman Paladins
    9
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    56
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    Sat, 9/5 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    Clemson Tigers
    Sat, 9/5 on ABC @11:30 ET
    LSU Tigers
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    Sat, 9/5 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
    Florida Gators
    Louisville Cardinals
    Sun, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
    Ole Miss Rebels
  • Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
    14
    Final
    Missouri Tigers
    54
    UTEP Miners
    0
    Final
    Oklahoma Sooners
    51
    East Carolina Pirates
    10
    Final
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    48
    Kent State Golden Flashes
    0
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    57
  • Youngstown State Penguins
    13
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Texas State Bobcats
    7
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    59
    Furman Paladins
    9
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    56
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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