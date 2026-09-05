Georgia cruised to an easy 63-3 win over Tennessee State to open the season with a win.

But it was not all good news for the Bulldogs on Saturday to start the season.

Georgia redshirt freshman Chase Linton did not dress out on Saturday.

Smart said Linton is dealing with a lower leg injury and that the Bulldogs “hope to get him back.”

Linton had a strong offseason prior to his injury, as he consistently earned praise from the coaching staff.

With Georgia only having 20.0 sacks last season, Linton was expected to be a big part of the improved Georgia pass rush. The Bulldogs finished with 3.0 sacks against Tennessee State.

Drew Bobo had a massive black club on his left, non-snapping hand. He did get the start for the Bulldogs. He started for the Bulldogs. He left the game when the Bulldogs were up 35-0 in the second quarter.

Bobo saw his season cut short in 2025 because of a foot injury he suffered against Georgia Tech. That he was able to start for the Bulldogs is a huge boost to the offensive line. The Bulldogs finished with 660 yards on the afternoon.

Smart joked that the club on Bobo’s hand prevents holding and that he was considering using it for the rest of the offensive line.

Georgia did see Gabe Harris return to action as well. He missed the College Football Playoff because of a toe injury. He had a quarterback pressure on the opening drive of the game.

Cornerback Jontae Gilbert was spotted on the sideline with his arm in a sling. Smart added Gilbert had surgery and that the Georgia coach hope he is back last week.

Gilbert was further down the defensive back depth chart. USC transfer Braylon Conley was the first cornerback off the bench for Georgia, as the Bulldogs started Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones.

Georgia has another nonconference game next week, as it hosts Western Kentucky. That game is set for a 12:45 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

Georgia football injury report