Western Kentucky
20
Final
70
Georgia
Mississippi State Bulldogs
38
Final
Minnesota Golden Gophers
13
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
26
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
35
Campbell Fighting Camels
3
3rd QTR
7:01
Florida Gators
45
Tennessee Volunteers
7
1st QTR
2:55
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
10
Towson Tigers
0
1st QTR
00:00
South Carolina Gamecocks
7
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
0
1st QTR
6:36
LSU Tigers
3
Ohio State Buckeyes
Sat, 9/12 on ABC @11:30 ET
Texas Longhorns
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
Sat, 9/12 on SEC Network @11:45 ET
Auburn Tigers
Charlotte 49ers
Sat, 9/12 on ESPN2 @11:45 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sun, 9/13 on ESPN @2:15 AM ET
Utah Utes
Missouri Tigers
38
Final
Kansas Jayhawks
21
Arizona State Sun Devils
20
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
48
Oklahoma Sooners
10
Final
Michigan Wolverines
17
Alabama Crimson Tide
45
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
17
Mississippi State Bulldogs
38
Final
Minnesota Golden Gophers
13
Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
26
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
35
Campbell Fighting Camels
3
3rd QTR
7:01
Florida Gators
45
Tennessee Volunteers
7
1st QTR
2:55
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
10
Towson Tigers
0
1st QTR
00:00
South Carolina Gamecocks
7
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
0
1st QTR
6:36
LSU Tigers
3
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2 hours ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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