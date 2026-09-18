The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on Arkansas in a Week 3 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Western Kentucky 70-20 to open the season with a win. Arkansas is coming off a loss to Utah. This is the first SEC game for both schools.

Georgia football-Arkansas: Game time for Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game is set for a noon ET start on Saturday.

Georgia football-Arkansas: TV Channel for Week 3 game

The game will be broadcast on ABC. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor are on the call.

Georgia football-Arkansas: How to watch online, stream Week 3 game

The Georgia football-Arkansas game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.

Georgia football-Arkansas: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 3 game

Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against Arkansas. The over/under for the game is 54.5

Georgia is 2-0 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Arkansas

On facing Arkansas:

“With that, we’re onto Arkansas. Playing on the road in the SEC, humility is always a week away. It’s a tough environment regardless of where you play in the SEC. There are no bad environments in the SEC. There are only raucous environments in the SEC. They’re really tough to play in. Tougher earlier in the year than later, and as they go along, they get harder and harder. This is a challenge anytime you go on the road, especially with a group you haven’t been on the road with yet, so with that we’ll be focusing our attention on them.”

On evaluating a team like Arkansas with so much turnover:

“A lot of them (the Arkansas players) came from Memphis. Quite a few came from Memphis. Everybody we play, I mean, every team we play has a ton of turnover. When I was first talking to coach Helton, I want to say they had 65 or they had 70, so that’s the norm. You have two games at least. That’s more than we had previously on these other ones. When you start out, you don’t know much about them. The evaluation is of our team. That’s what I spend my time worrying about is our team. You spend too much time worrying about their team, and you won’t have a good team. So I’m a lot more worried about what we do than what they do.”

On Arkansas QB KJ Jackson:

“Very accurate passer, throws a great ball, anticipates timing of throws. He’s got a really strong arm, live arm. He gets the ball out there. He’s a good athlete. He’s got size that makes him hard to tackle, but he eludes, scrambles, makes some plays. A lot of respect for him.”

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