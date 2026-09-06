Georgia football final grades from Week 1 win over Tennessee State

Tennessee State
3
Final
63
Georgia
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
13
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
62
Florida Atlantic Owls
21
Final
Florida Gators
66
Clemson Tigers
10
Final
LSU Tigers
51
Louisville Cardinals
Sun, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Missouri Tigers
Sat, 9/12 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
Kansas Jayhawks
UTEP Miners
0
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
51
East Carolina Pirates
10
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
48
Kent State Golden Flashes
0
Final
South Carolina Gamecocks
57
Youngstown State Penguins
13
Final
Kentucky Wildcats
45
Baylor Bears
16
Final
Auburn Tigers
17
Texas State Bobcats
7
Final
Texas Longhorns
59
Furman Paladins
9
Final
Tennessee Volunteers
56
North Alabama Lions
14
Final
Arkansas Razorbacks
31
Austin Peay Governors
9
Final
Vanderbilt Commodores
28
Missouri State Bears
0
Final
Texas A&M Aggies
50
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
13
Final
Mississippi State Bulldogs
62
Florida Atlantic Owls
21
Final
Florida Gators
66
Clemson Tigers
10
Final
LSU Tigers
51
Louisville Cardinals
Sun, 9/6 on ABC @11:30 ET
Ole Miss Rebels
Missouri Tigers
Sat, 9/12 on FOX @12:00 AM ET
Kansas Jayhawks
UTEP Miners
0
Final
Oklahoma Sooners
51
East Carolina Pirates
10
Final
Alabama Crimson Tide
48
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1 hour ago
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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