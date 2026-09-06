Georgia football final grades from Week 1 win over Tennessee State

Tennessee State
3
Final
63
Georgia
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    13
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    62
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    21
    Final
    Florida Gators
    66
    Clemson Tigers
    10
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    51
  • Kent State Golden Flashes
    0
    Final
    South Carolina Gamecocks
    57
    Youngstown State Penguins
    13
    Final
    Kentucky Wildcats
    45
    Baylor Bears
    16
    Final
    Auburn Tigers
    17
    Texas State Bobcats
    7
    Final
    Texas Longhorns
    59
  • Furman Paladins
    9
    Final
    Tennessee Volunteers
    56
    North Alabama Lions
    14
    Final
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    31
    Austin Peay Governors
    9
    Final
    Vanderbilt Commodores
    28
    Missouri State Bears
    0
    Final
    Texas A&M Aggies
    50
  • Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
    13
    Final
    Mississippi State Bulldogs
    62
    Florida Atlantic Owls
    21
    Final
    Florida Gators
    66
    Clemson Tigers
    10
    Final
    LSU Tigers
    51
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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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