ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injury situation following the team’s 45-7 win over Marshall.

Cornerback Daylen Everette did not play in the win. He was dressed out but did not play.

Everette started every game for Georgia last season. He earned MVP honors for his play against Texas in the SEC Championship Game last season when he came down with two interceptions.

Everette was dressed out during pregame warmups.

With Everette out, Ellis Robinson and Daniel Harris got the start at cornerback. Demello Jones also rotated in at the cornerback position in the first half.

“Yeah he’s injured,” Smart said bluntly of Everette.

Georgia next faces Austin Peay before taking on Tennessee on Sept. 13 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Juan Gaston exited the game on a Gunner Stockton touchdown run in the first quarter. He was ultimately able to walk off under his own power.

Gaston got the start at right guard. He becomes the first true freshman offensive lineman to start a season-opener since Andrew Thomas did so to open the 2017 season. When Gaston went down, he was replaced on the following drive by Daniel Calhoun.

“Don’t know much. Took him for an MRI,” Smart said. “It looks like an ankle but don’t if it’s high or not.”

Smart said Earnest Greene was dealing with a “little bit of lower body stiffness.” He was replaced by Bo Hughley at right tackle.

Brett Thorson did not play on Saturday, as he continues to recover from a knee injury he sustained in the SEC Championship game. Drew Miller took over as the team’s punter, as he did against Notre Dame last season.

Kyron Jones got the start at safety but noticeably had a club on his left hand.

Zachariah Branch left the game in third quarter but he noted after the game he was fine as he was playing through cramps in his calf.

Georgia takes on Austin Peay next week. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start.